Commerce Bank Sells 3,482 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 95.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

NYSE:CB opened at $150.03 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.15.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,083 shares of company stock worth $21,553,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.