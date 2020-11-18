Commerce Bank Sells 3,797 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,776,000 after purchasing an additional 72,679 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK stock opened at $173.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.42. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

