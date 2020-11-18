Commerce Bank Sells 6,124 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Evergy by 419.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after buying an additional 2,003,225 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Evergy by 6,716.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,974,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,040,000 after buying an additional 1,945,067 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $88,935,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Evergy by 198.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,761,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,514,000 after buying an additional 1,171,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $61,100,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.