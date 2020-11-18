Commerce Bank Sells 871 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.19 and a 200 day moving average of $111.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,293. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

