Commerce Bank Trims Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,688 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $256.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.82 and a 200 day moving average of $254.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.96.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

