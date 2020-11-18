Commerce Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after acquiring an additional 40,926 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,841 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 66,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.03. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $61.45.

