Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 181.3% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CRZBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

