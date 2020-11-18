Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Community Trust Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Community Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

CTBI opened at $35.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $631.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles Anthony W. St. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

