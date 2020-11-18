Comparing Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) and Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) and Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Insperity shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Insperity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Insperity and Rooshine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity $4.31 billion 0.77 $151.10 million $3.70 23.47 Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insperity has higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Insperity and Rooshine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insperity 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insperity presently has a consensus target price of $83.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.96%. Given Insperity’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Insperity is more favorable than Rooshine.

Profitability

This table compares Insperity and Rooshine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity 3.58% 717.51% 10.36% Rooshine N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Insperity has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Insperity beats Rooshine on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; various personnel management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, the company offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; time and attendance; performance management; organizational planning; recruiting; employment screening; expense management; retirement; and insurance services. The company operates through 82 offices in the United States. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

Rooshine Company Profile

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

