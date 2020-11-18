Comparing Silvercorp Metals (NYSE:SVM) & Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Silvercorp Metals (NYSE:SVM) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Silvercorp Metals and Agnico Eagle Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercorp Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Agnico Eagle Mines 0 2 6 1 2.89

Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus price target of $86.38, suggesting a potential upside of 20.64%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Silvercorp Metals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Silvercorp Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silvercorp Metals and Agnico Eagle Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercorp Metals $158.83 million 8.20 $34.27 million $0.20 37.25 Agnico Eagle Mines $2.49 billion 6.96 $473.17 million $0.97 73.81

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercorp Metals. Silvercorp Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agnico Eagle Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Silvercorp Metals has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Silvercorp Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Agnico Eagle Mines pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Silvercorp Metals pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agnico Eagle Mines pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Silvercorp Metals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Silvercorp Metals and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercorp Metals 23.23% 6.67% 5.64% Agnico Eagle Mines 21.54% 7.22% 4.10%

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Silvercorp Metals on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 2.9 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

