Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMPGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Compass Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.89. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

