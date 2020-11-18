Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 66.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

