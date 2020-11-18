Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Constellation Brands worth $123,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $545,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 178.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.90.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $205.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $208.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

