Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

NYSE CLR opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 3.50.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 769,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,753,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Continental Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Continental Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

