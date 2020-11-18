Contrasting PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) & NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) and NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantKwest has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PolarityTE and NantKwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE -1,152.56% -179.96% -120.61% NantKwest -162,086.03% -52.71% -44.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PolarityTE and NantKwest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $5.65 million 5.83 -$92.49 million ($3.70) -0.23 NantKwest $40,000.00 22,451.60 -$65.79 million ($0.70) -11.81

NantKwest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PolarityTE. NantKwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of NantKwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of PolarityTE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.7% of NantKwest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PolarityTE and NantKwest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 2 2 0 2.50 NantKwest 0 0 1 0 3.00

PolarityTE presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 376.19%. NantKwest has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.65%. Given PolarityTE’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PolarityTE is more favorable than NantKwest.

Summary

NantKwest beats PolarityTE on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product for treatment of defects of the skin, as well as contract research services; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; and PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin. The company also develops OsteoTE, an autologous homologous bone regeneration product; and CartTE, an autologous cartilage regeneration product. In addition, it develops AdipoTE to optimize the delivery of autologous fat; AngioTE for vascular regeneration; NeuralTE for peripheral nerve injuries of the extremities, as well as for patients with neuromas or chronic compression due to joint replacements, migraines, craniofacial injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and those who have undergone hernia or abdominal-based procedures; UroTE for the delivery of autologous urogenital epithelium and submucosa; LiverTE to address various causes of liver failure; and BowelTE to deliver an optimized autologous construct to aid in the regeneration of bowel tissue. PolarityTE, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About NantKwest

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells. It is also developing high-affinity natural killer (haNK) product candidates primarily for the treatment of various cancers; and tank and t-haNK product candidates to treat solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor BioScience, LLC to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the company's proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's N-801 and/or N-803 products; collaboration with Be The Match BioTherapies for the development of cell therapy to prevent COVID-19 deaths; and strategic alliance with Immunitybio. It also has a collaboration with CBR Systems, Inc. to develop a COVID-19 treatment leveraging newborn stem cells. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.