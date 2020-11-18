Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.85

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.61, with a volume of 525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPS shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $638.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.38.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $1.85. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 191.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 109.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

