Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.14

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.14 and last traded at $30.61, with a volume of 35527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.19 million. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $19,301,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,608,000.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

