Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 6.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $37.57.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.