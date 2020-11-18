Courier Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.29. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

