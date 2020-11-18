Courier Capital LLC Buys 530 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $45,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $1,363,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $75.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.