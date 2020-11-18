Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

