Courier Capital LLC Has $262,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,503,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,591 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,018,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,428,307,000 after buying an additional 1,196,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,728,000 after buying an additional 1,585,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,307,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,972,000 after buying an additional 717,531 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Prologis by 9.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,084,000 after acquiring an additional 718,859 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD stock opened at $104.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.