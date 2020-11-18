Courier Capital LLC Has $292,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN stock opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day moving average is $95.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.06.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

