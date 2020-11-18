Courier Capital LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Financial Institutions worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 208,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Financial Institutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of FISI opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.25. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

