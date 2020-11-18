Courier Capital LLC Invests $237,000 in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 41,287.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.75.

