Courier Capital LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 14.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.6% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $148.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.02. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $154.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Qorvo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,151,151.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,507,101.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,600. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

