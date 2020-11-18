Courier Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 139,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

NYSE:AMP opened at $184.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.62. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $188.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.