Courier Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.43.

SO opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

