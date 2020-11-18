Courier Capital LLC Purchases New Position in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XSPA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 731,314 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 200.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 56,847 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XSPA opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 258.04% and a negative return on equity of 384.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded XpresSpa Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

