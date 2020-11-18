Courier Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,566.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,871 shares of company stock worth $17,584,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $165.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

