Courier Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,044 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,472 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1,376.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after buying an additional 445,209 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $30,230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 35.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,716,000 after acquiring an additional 357,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,420,588.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,720 shares of company stock worth $14,405,632. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $111.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $114.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

