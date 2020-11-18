Courier Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,558 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,208,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,952,000 after buying an additional 760,168 shares during the period. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $102.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $496.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average is $71.65.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 27th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.