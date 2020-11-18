Courier Capital LLC Sells 150 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1,627.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 56.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.95.

NYSE CI opened at $214.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.