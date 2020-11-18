Courier Capital LLC Sells 166 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.67.

LRCX opened at $431.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.21. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $439.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,139. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

