Courier Capital LLC Sells 212 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $77,592,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 524,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,429,000 after buying an additional 81,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,208.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Argus downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp cut Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

