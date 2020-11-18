Courier Capital LLC Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $93.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

