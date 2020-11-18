Courier Capital LLC Sells 389 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock opened at $209.87 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.03 and a 200 day moving average of $186.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.