Courier Capital LLC Sells 4,426 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in American International Group by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,287,000 after buying an additional 854,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,398,000 after acquiring an additional 492,156 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $168,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.