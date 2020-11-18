Courier Capital LLC Sells 468 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.3% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 95,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 260,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 239,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NVS stock opened at $86.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

