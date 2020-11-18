Courier Capital LLC Sells 4,804 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,833.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 404,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 211,769 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after acquiring an additional 103,049 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 712.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 97,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after purchasing an additional 79,563 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.