Courier Capital LLC Sells 622 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,922.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 67,211 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 72.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,545 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 22.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,741 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $611,390.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

BBY stock opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

