Courier Capital LLC Takes $204,000 Position in SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Courier Capital LLC owned 1.91% of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SMEZ opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60. SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $67.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.