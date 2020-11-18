Courier Capital LLC Takes $220,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,749,000 after acquiring an additional 142,894 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 11.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,700,000 after acquiring an additional 184,206 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,114,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 147.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 433,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,532,000 after purchasing an additional 106,786 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.30.

SJM stock opened at $118.43 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.