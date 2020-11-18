Courier Capital LLC Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 312,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,089,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $412,098.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,856.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,599 shares of company stock worth $1,202,988. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $127.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $131.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.3685 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.