Courier Capital LLC Trims Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Schlumberger by 130.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

