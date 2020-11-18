Critical Contrast: FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC) versus Its Competitors

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: FTAC) is one of 158 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare FinTech Acquisition Corp. III to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FinTech Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Competitors 81 160 134 4 2.16

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 17.07%. Given FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III N/A 49.96% 0.71% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Competitors -26.35% -42.77% -7.22%

Volatility & Risk

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s peers have a beta of 0.01, suggesting that their average share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III N/A $4.28 million 63.17 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Competitors $997.45 million -$65.52 million 8.24

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

There is no company description available for Paya Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.