Critical Contrast: TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) versus ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE)

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) and ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get TopBuild alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TopBuild and ABCO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TopBuild 0 5 6 0 2.55 ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

TopBuild currently has a consensus target price of $154.33, suggesting a potential downside of 14.80%. Given TopBuild’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TopBuild is more favorable than ABCO Energy.

Risk & Volatility

TopBuild has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABCO Energy has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of TopBuild shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of TopBuild shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of ABCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TopBuild and ABCO Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TopBuild $2.62 billion 2.28 $190.99 million $5.49 33.00 ABCO Energy $2.35 million 0.32 -$1.38 million N/A N/A

TopBuild has higher revenue and earnings than ABCO Energy.

Profitability

This table compares TopBuild and ABCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TopBuild 8.36% 18.32% 8.31% ABCO Energy -65.69% N/A -175.12%

Summary

TopBuild beats ABCO Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services. The company also provides various services and tools that are designed to assist builders in applying the principles of building science to new home construction, which include pre-construction plan reviews, various inspection services, and diagnostic testing; and home energy rating services. It serves single-family homebuilders, local/single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. TopBuild Corp. has approximately 200 installation branches and 75 distribution centers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

ABCO Energy Company Profile

ABCO Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers solar leasing and long term financing programs to its customers, and other marketing and installation organizations. ABCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.