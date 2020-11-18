Critical Survey: Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) & Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) and Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

5.9% of Superior Drilling Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Dril-Quip shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.4% of Superior Drilling Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dril-Quip has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Drilling Products has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dril-Quip and Superior Drilling Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dril-Quip 1 8 1 0 2.00 Superior Drilling Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dril-Quip currently has a consensus target price of $34.44, suggesting a potential upside of 10.68%. Given Dril-Quip’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dril-Quip is more favorable than Superior Drilling Products.

Profitability

This table compares Dril-Quip and Superior Drilling Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dril-Quip -3.14% 0.99% 0.89% Superior Drilling Products -7.96% -19.37% -7.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dril-Quip and Superior Drilling Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dril-Quip $414.81 million 2.63 $1.72 million $0.08 389.00 Superior Drilling Products $19.00 million 0.61 -$940,000.00 ($0.04) -11.38

Dril-Quip has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Drilling Products. Superior Drilling Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dril-Quip, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dril-Quip beats Superior Drilling Products on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of its products. The company's products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. Dril-Quip, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc., a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers. The company also manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company. It serves oil and natural gas drilling industry. The company was formerly known as SD Company, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Drilling Products, Inc. in May 2014. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.