CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 362,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $203,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $3,387,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 885,293 shares of company stock worth $119,709,887. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $137.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.14 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $153.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

