Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CURLF. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Curaleaf from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Curaleaf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Shares of CURLF opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $11.69.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

